G.S. Council honors Special Olympians before competition

Leigh Anne Landrum will travel to Minneapolis for Nationals

Gulf Shores City Council and the community recently celebrated the city’s local Special Olympians who will compete in the Mobile-area Special Olympics as well as Special Olympian Leigh Anne Landrum, who will represent the city in the swimming competition at the June 20-26 Special Olympics in Minnesota.

The Gulf Shores students who will compete in Mobile include (pictured above) Roland Phillips, August Riddle, John Curtis Shotts, Landon Couture, Wesley Faulkenberry, Scarlett Hadley, Conner Pharo, Isaiah Perry and Krystof Leach.

“We’re all so proud of you and so excited for you to represent the city of Gulf Shores,” Gulf Shores City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Williams said. “At Gulf Shores City Schools, we have 45 Special Olympic athletes that will be competing in our program this year on April 29. They have come here to be recognized and to support you.”

“Your determination and positivity inspire our entire community, and we’re behind you every step of the way,’’ added Mayor Robert Craft.

Landrum previously represented Texas in basketball, swimming and bowling at the Special Olympics World Games. She will represent Alabama in the swimming competition in Minneapolis.

“I happen to be one of the very few around here who exercises early in the morning before the sun comes up around Sims Park. What I have found there by being there most mornings is we have an angel of Sims Park,” Craft said.

“Leigh Anne rides her bike and when the sun comes up, Leigh Anne comes out,” the mayor added. “She’s riding around and she’ll talk to everybody that’s working there and walking around there. I wanted her to come today because I want to introduce you to her. She’s a very special young lady.”