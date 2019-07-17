G.S. Eagles Lodge is a school supply drop off spot

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4549, Gulf Shores, is going to help some young people get ready for school this fall by setting up a collection box for any and all school supplies. The young people are the future and we want to help get them ready. Stop by at 3849 Gulf Shores Parkway unit 6 on the north end with any supplies you can help. The Eagales also hope to set boxes at other locations throughout Gulf Shores and Foley. Lodge hours are noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week.