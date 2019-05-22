G.S. Eagles Lodge Ladies Auxiliary supports Pilots For Christ

By Katie Kipp

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549, Gulf Shores once again presented Pilots For Christ a check for $500 to help offset the non-profit charity’s expenses, on Sat. The Auxiliary sets up numerous fundraisers throughout the year, including Sip N Paint classes, to fund the donation. Pilots for Christ flies time critical patients to destinations at no charge.

On Memorial Day weekend, the Eagles will be grilling up German sausages and burgers. Hamburgers and sausages are $5, and food will be ready at noon. For more info, call 251-971-4549. The Eagles are located at 3859 Gulf Shores Pkwy., Unit #6 (north end of Cactus Cantina Gulf Shores.)

Pictured: Madam Secretary, Katie Kipp; Madam Chaplain, June Walosz; Pilots For Christ, Rosalyn Sales; Madam President, LaRae Norris; State Madam President, Lawanna Stacey of Huntsville; and Sandy Paonessa.