G.S. Fire & Rescue 9/11 Memorial & Stair Climb Sept. 13

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue will host its annual 9/11 Stair Climb on Sunday, September 13 at 8 a.m. The morning will begin at West Gulf Place for a short memorial gathering on the Town Green. Army Colonel Michael Payne will be the keynote speaker.

The stair climb will take place immediately after at 9 a.m. at Phoenix Gulf Shores, located at 801 West Beach Blvd. All community members are welcome at this event. Participation is free, but everyone who donates $25 or more will receive an event t-shirt. Register at runsignup.com. More info: Tammy Burkhart at tburkhart@gulfshoresAL.gov or call 251.968.4213.

Everyone is welcome!! This free event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Let’s stand together and remember. See you there.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Gulf Shores first responders sponsored stair climb honoring all first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.