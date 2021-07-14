G.S. First Presbyterian VBS July 25-29

First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host a free vacation bible school July 25-29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on its campus at 309 E. 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. The theme is “Great Big Beautiful World” and it is an interactive vacation bible school where children explore, celebrate, and care for God’s good creation.

The five Bible stories in this VBS lead children on an awesome adventure through the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation. Through worship and drama, Bible study, nature-themed art projects and snacks, active games, and science explorations, children will discover God’s love for all of creation. They will be challenged to care for God’s world in tangible ways – both during VBS and in the future. For more info, call 251-968-7720.