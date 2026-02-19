G.S. historian Evelyn Sanders will speak at museum’s Feb. 27 Chat

Evelyn Sanders (pictured), one of the founders of both the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade and the Shrimp Festival as well as a walking encyclopedia of her city’s history, will be guest speaker at the Feb. 27 Fireside Chat from 4-6 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Museum, located at 244 W 19th Ave. More info: 251-968-1473. Come enjoy light refreshments, easy conversation, and a welcoming atmosphere under the night sky by an open fire.

The city’s Mardi Gras queen in 1979, Evelyn’s horse-drawn carriage was part of the parade for many years. She also organized the first GSHS homecoming parade and was on the city’s first beautification board.

Evelyn moved to Baldwin with her husband (James) in 1960 and was once the bridge tender for the rotating bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway (where the Waterway Village Pedestrian Bridge is being built now). She also worked at the original Hazel’s and was front desk manager at the G.S. Holiday Inn for four years. She also worked for the A&W, the site of the first Hangout, and at her husband’s service station.

In 1981, Sanders opened the Gulf Shores Wedding Chapel, where she provided everything from officials to food and music for the reception to a horse and carriage for the couples.

After selling the wedding chapel, Sanders officially retired. But she still works as a Gulf Shores election official, a job she has had since since 1963, about five years after the city incorporated.

Only 300 people lived in Gulf Shores the first time Sanders worked an election.