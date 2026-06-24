G.S. Hurricane Preparedness Expo June 25 at Erie Meyer

The City of Gulf Shores is hosting its Annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Thursday, June 25 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us for this FREE event and learn more about hurricane preparedness and the many products and services available before, during, and after a storm. Several vendors will be in attendance, and the City of Gulf Shores will have several departments on hand to answer questions. If you are a resident of Gulf Shores and do not have an up-to-date (2025-2026) Hurricane decal, this is a great time to obtain one. For more info, contact Brandan Franklin at 251-968-1149 or bfranklin@gulfshoresAL.gov.