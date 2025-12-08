G.S. Library & Rec. Dept. will spread lots of holiday cheer

In addition to larger community events, the City of Gulf Shores hosts other programs and events, encouraging residents to participate, including: G.S. Library: Visit from Santa Storytime, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.; Gingerbread House Decorating Contest, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.; Cookie Decorating with the Elves, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. G.S. Rec Dept.: Jammies & Gingerbread, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., Cultural Center; Deck the House Lights Contest; Submissions due by Dec 14; Ramble On Deck the House Tour, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m, meet at Activity Center; Christmas Craft, Wild Grapevine Wreaths, Dec. 16 & 18 at 5:30 p.m., Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability; Deck the House Scavenger Hunt, Available to the community Dec. 19.

Some events require pre-registration. More info: gulfshoresAL.gov.