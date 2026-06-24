G.S. Lifeguards Commended

Two Gulf Shores Fire Rescue seasonal (above) lifeguards, Gideon Fritchley and Salvatore Lombardo, were presented commendations from the city for their swift response to help a man experiencing multiple seizures at the Foley YMCA in May.

While finishing a workout, the two helped move a man experiencing a heart attack to safe ground, assessed his condition, and monitored his airway, breathing, and circulation. When the man began seizing again, they directed someone to call 911 and continued providing care until he regained consciousness. They remained with him and relayed information to arriving EMS units.

Gideon is currently pursuing EMT certification with plans to become a firefighter, while Salvatore, nephew of Fire Marshal Porsha Keller, is in Gulf Shores for the summer between semesters at Ohio State.