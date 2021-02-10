G.S. Lions Club Golf Tourney April 2 at Peninsula

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for the 46th Annual Gulf Shores Lions Club Max Wilson Memorial Golf for Sight Tournament scheduled Friday, April 2 at Peninsula Golf Club.

The tourney format gives everyone a fair chance to win regardless of handicap. The event also includes a post tournament meal, fabulous prizes and supports the many Lions Club charities.

“We actually don’t care what your golf handicap is because there is no way for anyone to sandbag with our format, and players really enjoy playing this tournament because of the quality course we play,’’ said tourney director Nathan Luoma.

Players are invited to sign up alone or with a partner. Entry fees is $125 per player collected at sign-in on tourney day. Registration begins at 11 a.m. for the 4-ball tourney. A blind draw will be held to pair two person teams for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The entry fee also includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, a raffle ticket, three beverage tickets. Cash Prizes will be awarded on each and every hole in addition to prizes for the top three teams. Various levels of sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Luoma at 440-813-8424 or Brett Taylor at 251-747-5493 for more info.

All money raised will be used to support charities for the visually impaired and blind and the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama baseball field and boundless playground being built in Summerdale.