G.S. Lions Club Rummage Sale March 13 at Centennial Bank

Just in time for to help with spring cleaning donation options, the Gulf Shores Lions Club is soliciting fully tax-deductible donation for its March 13 rummage sale at Centennial Bank (2201 West 1st St.) in Gulf Shores. Hours are 8 a.m. ‘til noon, and proceeds will benefit the club’s many charitable and humanitarian programs.

The club is also offering 8-foot table spaces for $25 for those who wish to sell their own unwanted items.

Items donated can be dropped off by appointment at Aqua Water Realty at 8715-A Hwy. 59 Foley. For item pick up, drop-off or more info, email hinsonaly@aol.com or call 251-709-9524.