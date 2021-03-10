Home / Feb 24 NEWS / G.S. Lions Rummage Sale March 13 at Centennial Bank

By on March 10, 2021

Just in time for to help with spring cleaning donation options, the Gulf Shores Lions Club is soliciting fully tax-deductible donation for its March 13 rummage sale at Centennial Bank (2201 West 1st St.) in Gulf Shores. Hours are 8 a.m. ‘til noon, and proceeds will benefit the club’s many charitable and humanitarian programs.
The club is also offering 8-foot table spaces for $25 for those who wish to sell their own unwanted items.
Items donated can be dropped off by appointment at Aqua Water Realty at 8715-A Hwy. 59 Foley. For item pick up, drop-off or more info, email hinsonaly@aol.com or call 251-709-9524.

