G.S. Lions selling smoked butts, turkey breasts

The Gulf Shores Lions Club is hosting a Boston Butt sale in conjunction with LA BBQ in Foley. The deadline for ordering the meat is Nov. 8 and the pickup/delivery date for the cold double wrapped Butts is May 18, and cost is $45 per Butt and $50 for smoked turkey breasts. Meats can be picked up at LA BBQ in Summerdale with a 24-hour notice. Vouchers are available for purchase through the Lions facebook page. Call 251-747-7975 for more info. Proceeds benefit the club’s community charities.