G.S. Methodist Women selling local pecans through Nov. 26

Gulf Shores Methodist Women plan to raise funds for the community missions with pecan sale from Oct. 22- Nov.26. We will sell them at Gulf Shores Methodist Church before and after each service. Mothers cooking for holiday baking or gift giving, our locally grown premium pecans are the answer! Please call Gulf Shores Methodist Church to find more information at 251-968-2411. Pecan halves and pieces are available in 1 lb bags.

The pecans will also be for sale during the church’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. is where we are selling them to anyone who comes to gather. The church is located at 1900 Gulf Shores Pkwy. (By Suzi Jackson)

Pictured: Gulf Shores Methodist Women (L to R- Betsy King, Kalli Jones, Nancy Wyatt, Suzi Jackson is standing behind.)