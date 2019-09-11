G.S. Movies at Meyer Park series scheduled Oct. 3, 17 & 24

The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the second annual Movies at Meyer Park series, scheduled for October 3, October 17 and October 24. Locals and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and join us at Meyer Park for a movie under the stars. The first screening will be “Ghostbusters” on October 3, followed by “The Goonies” on October 17 and “Beetlejuice” on October 24.

All showings are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/movies.