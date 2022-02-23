G.S. & O.B. Wrestlers Reach States

The Gulf Shores High School wrestling team earned a spot in the AHSAA boys state wrestling tournament in Huntsville after placing fourth at the recent South Super Regional tournament. The team’s 5A/6A state medalists included 6th place, 285lbs, Sam Schepker; 5th Place, 182lbs, Keeshon Siaosi; and 3rd Place, 220lbs, Charlie Hollis. The Dolphins won the 5A-6A regional championship for the second consecutive year and dominated the Baldwin County championship, beating second place Spanish Fort by 71.5 points. The team’s individual weight class winners at the Baldwin County Championship included: First place: Noah Guthrie (106 lbs.), Dathan Butt (113 lbs.), Lucas Salcedo (195 lbs.) and Charlie Hollis (220 lbs.); second place: Kyle Simmons (120 lbs.), Ethan Sharkey (126 lbs.), Taylor Cheek (138 lbs.), Jacob Killough (152 lbs.), Weston Reed (160 lbs.), Keeshon Siaosi (182 lbs.) and Sam Schepker (285 lbs.); fourth place Nate Hunt (113 lbs.). (Right) Orange Beach High School’s Shayd Arboneaux earned the school its first Class 1A-4A AHSAA wrestling medal in school history, bringing home the 4th place medal. Shayd competed at 120 lbs. The junior is also the Baldwin County champ in his weight class.