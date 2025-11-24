G.S.P.D. hosts free fraud prevention seminar on Dec. 4

The Gulf Shores Police Dept, will host a free fraud prevention seminar on Thursday, Dec. 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, (260 Clubhouse Dr.). No RSVP required. More info: gspdpio@gulfshoresal.gov or (251) 968-2431.

Join the GSPD for a free, public seminar featuring federal, state, and local law enforcement experts. Learn about the latest fraud and scam schemes and walk away with practical tips you can use right away to safeguard your identity and your finances.

Stay one step ahead of identity thieves and con artists. Get direct access to law enforcement experts. Network with neighbors and share your own experience. Empower yourself with actionable strategies—no cost, no catch.