G.S. presents $2K to LLPS, Junior Woman’s Club, SBCT

Gulf Shores recently presented $2,000 grants to the Little Lagoon Preservation Society, South Baldwin Community Theatre, and the Junior Woman’s Club of Gulf Shores through its quarterly nonprofit grant program:

LLPS will use funding to support its oyster gardening program, a hands‑on coastal restoration effort involving more than 100 volunteers, including Gulf Shores students.

SBCT, the oldest continuously operating theatre in Baldwin County, is preparing for a building expansion to support larger productions, increased participation, and growing youth programs.

The Junior Woman’s Club of Gulf Shores will use the grant for its Clothe the Children program, which provides essential clothing to Gulf Shores City Schools students experiencing clothing insecurity. Teachers and counselors identify students in need, and volunteers shop discreetly for each child, spending at least $250 per student while protecting students’ dignity.