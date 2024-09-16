G.S. receives grant for runway improvements

The Alabama Department of Transportation today announced it has awarded over $700,000, including $2,591 for the Gulf Shores International Airport, for improvements.

The Gulf Shores Airport will receive $46,647 from the Federal Aviation Administration and $2,591 from a state grant to improve runway safety. The airport will provide $2,592 in matching local funds for a total value project of $51,830. The grants are made possible through ALDOT’s Alabama Airport Improvement Funding Program. ALDOT anticipates awarding approximately $8 million in state funds to Alabama’s various local airports during the 2024 fiscal year.