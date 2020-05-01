G.S. signs off on Alabama’s Safer At Home order

City’s beaches, some facilities, restrooms back open.

In accordance with the new Safer at Home Order recently issued by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, the City of Gulf Shores will reopen beaches on Thursday, April 30, at 5:01 p.m. to gatherings of fewer than 10 persons. Normal use of the beach – chairs, umbrellas, coolers, etc. – is allowed.

Those using the beaches must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between himself or herself and all persons from a different household. The term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points. Beachfront public restrooms will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for additional deep cleaning and sanitization.

Parking at East Gulf Place, located at the intersection of East 2nd St. and East Beach Blvd., will be available only to City of Gulf Shores residents. Proof of residency will be required. The main Gulf Place parking area near the Pink Pony Pub and the Hangout will remain closed until further notice to make necessary repairs to the boardwalk.

Effective Friday, May 1, the Gulf Shores Sportsplex will be available for open space and track use only. Public restrooms within City parks will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tennis courts will reopen for recreational use.

The following City facilities will remain closed to public access: Adult Activity Center, Cultural Center, Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, George C. Meyer Tennis Center, Gulf Shores Museum, Gulf Shores Public Library, Gulf Shores Dog Park, Kids Park, Skate Park, all outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds, all picnic pavilions, outdoor fitness equipment, drinking fountains, benches and picnic tables.

All City offices will continue to be open for business but are limiting public access. Any person or business applying for permis and licenses can do so online at gulfshoresal.gov or contact the appropriate department to schedule an appointment. A directory of department phone numbers is provided online.

Per the state’s Safer at Home Order, all retail stores may reopen while complying with the following rules:

• Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal.

• An employee of the retail store may not knowingly allow customers or patrons to congregate within six feet of one another.

• All retail stores shall take reasonable steps to comply with guidelines on sanitation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“the CDC”) and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

All restaurants, bars, breweries and similar establishments remain closed to dine-in customers through May 15. Many area restaurants are offering take-out or delivery as an alternative. Other non-essential businesses, venues and attractions shall remain closed through May 15. These include entertainment venues, athletic facilities, and close-contact service providers.

All residents and visitors, especially vulnerable persons, are asked to exercise personal responsibility in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing travel outside the home, especially if sick and wearing face coverings around people from other households.

All non-work related gatherings of 10 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons from different households, are prohibited. But “drive-in” gatherings of any size are permitted if the participants adhere to the following rules: a. All participants shall remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the event; b. The participants in each vehicle must all share the same household; and c. Participants shall not come within six feet of participants in other vehicles. Non-work related gathering includes church services, weddings, funeral services, social gatherings, concerts, festivals, sporting events, and similar events. For specific questions or information related to the governor’s health order visit governor.alabama.gov.