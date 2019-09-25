G.S. sponsors Bike to Iron Bowl fitness program challenge

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department will sponsor the Bike to the Bowl Challenge, a free 8-week fitness program that will challenge you to bike to the Iron Bowl.

Participants will bike the distance of Gulf Shores to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, which is approximately 240 miles, in the span of eight weeks beginning on October 5 and ending on November 30. Participants may bike outside, use indoor stationary bikes or use COAST bikes at the Cultural Center – Studio Fitness. Biking miles must be logged each week at the front desk of the Bodenhamer or Cultural Center.

All individuals who complete the Bike to the Bowl Challenge will receive a visor in their favorite team’s color and will be eligible for entries in random prize drawings. Drawings include gift cards, collegiate wear, Bodenhamer Recreation Center memberships and more.

Registration closes on October 4. Participants may register in person at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center or Cultural Center and online at gulfshoresal.gov/recreationregistration. All ages are encouraged to participate, and admission is free to the public.

For more information, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/biketothebowl or contact the Bodenhamer Recreation Center at 251-968-1420.