G.S. spring breakers test positive upon return to Wisconsin

A group of spring breakers who visited Gulf Shores beginning on March 16 tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to The University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to WKRG-News 5. Most of the students were members of fraternities and sororities. The university sent a letter to fraternity and sorority members that read in part: This trip started in Nashville around March 13 and moved to Gulf Shores around March 16. Most students returned home by March 20. Multiple students on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19 and many others are reporting similar symptoms. The infections thus far have been mild, but we need to keep our campus community safe from further spread. If you were on that trip, it is imperative that you observe a 14-day self-quarantine.