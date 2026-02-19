G.S. student artists big part of Ballyhoo

Students of Austin Boyd of Gulf Shores High School and Megan Michaelson at the Gulf Shores Middle School are working hard on the pieces of art to be exhibited during the March 7-8 Ballyhoo Festival at the Gulf State Park’s Lake Shelby. Judges for the Fine Art and Craft will also be judging the student art, and cash prizes and ribbons will be presented to all winners.

“The Ballyhoo Festival of Fine Art and Culture is honored to include these young students in our event and we offer a special thank you to their instructors. One of our goals is to encourage art in all areas and for all ages,’’ said Ballyhoo’s Eloise Thomley. Pictured: art from Amelie Walker.