G.S. Sunset Concert Series starts Sept. 5 w. Diedra & Ruff Pro Band

The first of the four City of Gulf Shores Sunset Concert Series shows on the Town Green at Gulf Place will be held from 6-8 p.m on Sept. 5, with DieDra and the Ruff Pro Band performing. The concert setting overlooking beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset is spectacular and the shows are family-friendly. Other concerts in the series are the M-80s on Sept. 12, The Andrew Weaver Band on Sept. 19 and Frank Brown songwriters on Sept. 26.

Sunset Series concerts are free. Food trucks will be set up, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will sell beverages. More info: 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.