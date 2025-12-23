G.S. Tennis Club Supports CSC

In keeping with their commitment to give back to the community, The Gulf Shores Tennis Cub has presented the Christian Service Center with a check for over $1,100. For the past three years, the club has given members the option of a year-end party or an opportunity to make a donation to CSC with the club matching donations. The club is open to everyone. Scheduled play times are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:15 a.m. throughout the year at the George C. Meyer Tennis Center. Pictured: CSC Board Members Janice Moss (left) and Jennifer Jackson (right) along with J. R. Bedel, GSTC President.