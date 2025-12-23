G.S. Tennis Club Supports CSC
G.S. Tennis Club Supports CSC
In keeping with their commitment to give back to the community, The Gulf Shores Tennis Cub has presented the Christian Service Center with a check for over $1,100. For the past three years, the club has given members the option of a year-end party or an opportunity to make a donation to CSC with the club matching donations. The club is open to everyone. Scheduled play times are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:15 a.m. throughout the year at the George C. Meyer Tennis Center. Pictured: CSC Board Members Janice Moss (left) and Jennifer Jackson (right) along with J. R. Bedel, GSTC President.