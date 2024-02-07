G.S. to again ban alcohol on beaches during spring break

Gulf Shores City Council voted to continue its ban of alcohol on city beaches from March 1 thru April 28. This is the ninth consecutive year the city has banned alcohol on its beaches during spring break. The intial ban followed a raucous start to the 2016 spring break which drew rowdy crowds in the early weeks of the annual school break. The city sited large groups of spring breakers binge drinking, using illegal narcotics, and creating a dangerous atmosphere for themselves and others when first issuing the ban. Orange Beach does not ban alcohol on the beach but steps up beach patrols and has a “zero tolerance” policy for alcohol, drug and DUI offenses.