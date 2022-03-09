G.S. to borrow $200 million to fund school’s “Next Wave”

Gulf Shores is making plans to borrow almost $200 million to help fund several capital projects the city hopes to complete within the next 10 years, including the extensive expansions planned for Gulf Shores City Schools presented to the community on March 8 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center. The “Next Wave’’ master plan will be available to stream on both the Gulf Shores City and Gulf Shores Schools’ social media platforms. It includes a new Gulf Shores High School campus north of the Intracoastal Waterway, renovating and expanding Gulf Shores Elementary School and building a new home for Gulf Shores Middle School.

In a memo from city Administrator Steve Griffin and Finance Director Cindy King, the city plans to ask Truist Bank for a $150 million tax-exempt loan and SouthState Bank for another $47 million loan.

“These bank loan debts are intended to fund critical transportation, public safety, park and recreation and school improvements as was approved by the Council in the FY 2022 budget’s 10-year capital improvement plan,” the memo states.

“Gulf Shores has experienced exponential growth in tourism and full-time resident population over the last 10 years which has placed significant strain on the existing transportation network, public safety resources and quality of life for residents.”

The city is leveraging a phased-in raise in lodging taxes to help secure the loans. An increase was voted to the lodging tax in December and the 3 percent hike will be phased in with a 2 percent increase on Sept. 1 and the final 1 percent raise will come on Sept. 1, 2023.

Lodging taxes will then be up to 16 percent in Gulf Shores compared to 13 percent in Orange Beach, 12 percent in Perdido Key and Pensacola.

Annual debt service for the Truist loan would be $9.48 million with the first payment due in March of 2023. With the SouthState loan the debt would be $3.2 million annually with interest paid only on principal drawn for the first two years.

The city is expecting new revenues of $13.1 million to $15.1 million to pay the projected debt of $12.68 million to fund the improvements.

An additional $81.1 million is planned for transportation improvements with $38.7 million coming from state and federal grants and $42.4 million funded by Gulf Shores.