G.S. to reveal master plan for new park on Sept. 11

City of Gulf Shores staff will host an open house on Monday, September 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Erie Meyer Civic Center to unveil the new master plan for the Coastal Gateway Community Park in North Gulf Shores. The master plan will be available for viewing on the official City of Gulf Shores website at gulfshoresal.gov following the event.

The park will be built on 127 acres of city-owned property located on Coastal Gateway Blvd. (County Rd. 8) with the intent to expand accessibility to city-provided services and amenities in North Gulf Shores.

“Our community has seen substantial growth north of the Intracoastal Waterway over the last ten years, and our City Council recognizes how important it is that we provide accessible city services and amenities to all residents,” said Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Grant Brown.

Plans for the 127 acres include:

• Coastal Gateway Community Park: A central feature of the plan, offering a wide range of passive and active recreational amenities.

• North/South Connector Road: An infrastructure improvement designed to enhance connectivity.

• Future Elementary School Site: Identifying a location for a future elementary school to support the growing community.

• Utility Enhancements: Upgrades to essential utilities for improved service.

• Public Safety Facilities: A new fire station and police presence.

Before the start of the master planning process, the City hosted a public involvement meeting to gather input from residents on what amenities and services they would like included.

“The input we gathered from residents was a critical piece in developing the master plan. We can’t wait to show them their input and vision come to life,” said Brown.

More info: communications@gulfs