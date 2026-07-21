G.S. to spend $408K on pedestrian bridge decorative lighting

By Fran Thompson

Gulf Shores City Council voted unanimously in June to spend $409K to light up the pedestrian bridge being built just east of Hwy. 59 across the Intracoastal Waterway. The decorative lighting will have 30 color options and bring the total cost of the bridge to $24.7 million.

In addition, the city will spend $3.6 million from a Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) grant on plazas at both ends of the bridge.

The original design for the pedestrian bridge included spiraling ramps on both sides. The lowest bid for that project was $47 million.

Construction of the bridge’s superstructure will begin in next month, and it will be placed on the substructure in Sept. (Keep up with bridge updates at gulfshores.org.) The final asphalt wearing surface will be laid on the north side of E. 2nd St. when the bridge structure is positioned over the ICW. Workers will also knock out the remaining base roadway sections around 25th Ave at that time.

The plazas at the foot of both bridge towers will include shade trees, restrooms, seating, sidewalks, viewing posts and event spaces. The plazas will serve as another vibrant community hub. The north plaza will begin at East 25th Ave. and East 2nd St., while the south plaza will start at East 2nd St. and East 22nd Ave.

The bridge contractor, Harrison Construction, has until Jan. 14, 2027, to finish. But there is a very good chance the people will be biking across it by Christmas.

The pedestrian bridge is necessary because the Hwy. 59 Bridge bike/pedestrian lane will be removed when a third southbound lane opens as part of the Hwy 59 widening project funded primarily through a federal BUILD grant.

The vanity lights on the pedestrian bridge will consist of 50 light fixtures along the bridge and towers; 12 on each of the towers and 13 fixtures on each side of the bridge.