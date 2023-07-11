G.S. Woman’s Club fashion show raises $11,900 for charity

By Joanne Randolph, club president

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club (GSWC) recently held a Fashion Show as its annual fundraiser. The proceeds from the show have been distributed to local charities and to the GSWC Scholarship Fund. The GSWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 1948 to foster the civic, social, and educational betterment of the general community. We are an all-volunteer organization with approximately 50 members.

We are a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization. GFWC clubs and clubwomen are the fabric that binds not only the Federation, but the communities in which they live and work. GFWC clubwomen transform lives each day, not simply with monetary donations, but with hands-on projects that provide immediate impact.

The recipients of this year’s proceeds are as follows: Christian Service Center; Mary’s Shelter; Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches; The Lighthouse; Family Promise; Special Olympics Starfish Swim Team; General Federal of Women’s Center (GFWC); Alabama GFWC Scholarship Fund; GSWC Scholarship Fund

Thanks to the generous donations of numerous sponsors, silent auction donors, and attendees, the total profit from the Fashion Show was $11,900.

Pictured: Fashionable GSWC members modeling ensambale outfits at this year’s show.