Gabby Barnett leaves behind a legacy of love

If you were lucky enough to know Gabrielle Barnett Hunt, you know she would not want a boring, weeping crowd reading a dry list of her life achievements. She was too vibrant for that, and honestly, she’d tell you to snap out of it.

Born on July 31, 1982, she was just too good for this world, so she wrapped up her time here early. Gabrielle Barnett Hunt took her final bow on May 16, leaving the rest of us entirely unsupervised and completely heartbroken.

Trying their best to navigate this new, quieter reality are her husband, Dennie Hunt, and her parents, Eva Barnett and Joe Barnett. She also leaves behind a large, loving extended family and a fiercely loved circle of friends who will miss her huge heart and her flawless advice.

She was the rare kind of person who was good at everything she touched, but her greatest joy was her friends. She would do absolutely anything for the people she loved – including telling them the blunt, hilarious truth when no one else would. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, you had a champion for life, unapologetically protecting her circle with everything she had.

In her honor, please skip the somber black clothing, turn up “Fantasy” as loud as it goes, and say exactly what’s on your mind today.

“She fought her cancer like the champion we all know she was but ultimately it took her away from us way too soon,’’ her husband Dennie posted about the love of his life. “She was better than all of us. She knew it and so did everyone she came into contact with. The community of friends and family we developed together is something to truly be proud of. I’m happy you’re no longer in pain and I’ll always be grateful for the memories.’’

Gabby was an integral part of the LuLu’s Restaurant team for 22 years and a cherished friend of owner Lucy Buffett.

“She leaves all of us who loved and worshiped her (She would love the worship part), feeling completely untethered and so very saddened by the loss of this woman who was nothing short of a force of nature,’’ Lucy posted.

“My life and office and home and travels are drenched with memories of our journey together. We taught each other so much and had a running joke.

“I would leave on a trip and come back and say, “I’m surprised the sign on the top of the building doesn’t read: “Gabby’s Sunset Grill!” She would laugh and remark, “Ha! I am too smart to do that!”

She was happy to stay in charge and let my name stay on the building. We often laughed and acknowledged that we were all “working for Gabby.”

“There are no words to express our deep loss. But there will be as the days roll on – more words, more tears, and more memories, more great stories and mainly, so much laughter.

“Because you could not be in a room with her for long before she had you laughing. That is one of the most precious legacies a person can leave.’’