Galvez Boat Landing upgrade coming in 2020

The Galvez Landing boat ramp off Innerarity Point Road will be renovated in 2020 to provide longer parking spaces and easier and safer access, according to Robert Turpin, manager for the Escambia County Marine Resources Division.

The new boat ramp will, like the ramp it will replace, will accomodate two boats, but it will be moved to the end of Cruzat Way to allow more forward and backup distance.

Renovations at Galvez Landing will also include a new park with a play area and the county’s first handicap-accessible swim area. The park area will also feature additional parking. The swimming area at the new park will be physically separated from the boat ramp.

The design work will likely be complete in early 2020, and at the point, the county will begin filing for permits from the Army Corp of Engineers and other agencies before it can begin construction, according to Turpin.

Comments about the proposed improvements at Galvez Landing will be accepted at the October Marine Advisory Committee is at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at 3363 West Park Place.