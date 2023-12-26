Garden Club Light Up Orange Beach Winners

The Orange Beach Garden Club has selected the winners of Light Up Orange Beach! Congratulations to all who put so much effort into making their yards beautiful for Christmas. The winners are as follows: Residential First Prize – (pictured) Ted Melancon and Heidi Webb, 27178 Blue Marlin (Walker Key); Commercial Winner – Cypress Village Entry (Canal Road across from OB Middle/High School); Special Humanitarian Award – Garner C. Tampary Memorial Foundation – Merry Memories Tinsel Trail (Coastal Arts Center Park Canal Rd); Rob and Pam Reese – 26890 First St (Washington & First); Jeremy and Leann Collins – 26275 St Lucia (Terry Cove); Craig and Cristy Brantley -4609 Spinnaker (Captains Cove); Thomas Martin – 5603 Georgia (Bear Point).