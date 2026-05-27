GardenStrong fishing tourney/benefit May 30 at GSP Pier

The GardnerStrong Fishing Tourney, a benefit for a local four year old boy recovering from leukemia, will be held from 5 a.m. – til 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier. Winners will be based on heaviest combined weight for 10 and under and standard divisions.

Qualifying species include (youth only) Pinfish, Catfish, Ladyfish & Bluefish, as well as King Mackerel, Spanish Mackerel, Jack Crevalle, Cobia, Flounder, Pompano, Speckled Trout, Slot Redfish and Sheepshead. More info: gardnerstrong.com.\