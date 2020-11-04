Garris & Sinak hold seats in Gulf Shores City Council run-off

Voters in Gulf Shores settled runoffs for two City Council seats on October 27, with both incumbants holding their seats. For Council Place 1, Joe Garris defeated Bill Coyne 584 to 518. Gary Sinak won Council Place 2 over Michelle Stancil by a vote of 611 to 480. The runoff was postponed from October 6 due to Hurricane Sally.

Nan Hedgspeth also ran against Sinak and Edward L. Rease against Garris in the Aug. 25 municipal election, as Mayor Robert Craft defeated John Bays, Jr (1709 to 962), Councilman Jason Dyken defeated Angie Swiger and Tim Clayborn (1460 to 650 to 546) and Councilman Steve Jones defeated Cheryl Connell (1537 to 1064). Councilman Phillip Harris was unopposed.

In 2016, the only one seat contested was to replace the retiring Carolyin Doughty. And Gary Sinak and Kevin Corcoran ran for that seat.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and Council members Joni Blalock and Annette Mitchell also defeated challengers in the Aug. 25 election. There were no challengers to those imcumbants in the 2016 election.