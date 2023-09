Gatalop returns to Dauphin Island Oct. 28

The Barony of the Osprey’s Gatalop gathering is open to the public on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fort Gaines Historic Site (51 Bienville Blvd.) on Dauphin island. Fort Gaines admission is $10 adults, $and 5 kids ages 5-12. Enjoy a day observing heavy and rapier fighting, including the popular Running of the Gatalop, a regional Kingdom A&S Fair and the Barony’s Athanor Faire.