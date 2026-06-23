Gavin Adcock, Train next up at The Wharf

Good ole Section 309 tickets were selling for $32 for country music hotshot Gavin Adcock’s 7 p.m. show at The Wharf Amphitheater on July 3. Kameron Marlowe will open.

Train’s show on July 12 is the nexts among six shows that will follow in a busy July at what has been a busy summer at the O.B. venue.

Train will start at 6:45 p.m. to make time for openers Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson. The Wharf box office is open Mon-Fri. and on concert days. Info: 251-224-1020.