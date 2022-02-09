GCAA Art Market Feb. 12 at G.S. First Presbyterian Church

By Destiny Brown

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will host it’s next Art Market on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores! As always, the Art Market will feature original work from many local and regional artists displaying their crafts and creations.Everyone is welcome to this free showcase of the fine arts! We will see you February 12!

A non-profit organzation, GCAA is devoted to advancing all facets of the ARTS in the communities on the Alabama Gulf Coast and beyond. The Alliance sponsors art programs, workshops and art education for all ages. To become a vendor or volunteer, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com or call (251) 948-2627.



GCAA Pirate Band adds art market atmosphere

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Pirate Band, consisting of students of Kim Shannon, performed at the January Art Market. The band (pictured) includes Zella Haymon on violin, Ava Kuhn and Aviana Paulson on ukulele, Robin Smitherman on cello and Miss Kim, as Jackie Sparrow, on guitar and violin.

Ava, 6th grade, and Aviana, 5th grade, attend Fairhope West Elementary School. Zella is an 8th grader in the Baldwin County Virtual School and has been taking violin lessons with Miss Kim for six years. If you are interested in string or band instrument lessons, please contact Miss Kim at 251-463-6009.