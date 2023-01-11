GCAA Art Market Jan. 14 at Gulf Shores Presbyterian

By Destiny Brown

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will host it’s first Art Market of the year on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores! As always, the Art Market will feature original work from many local and regional artists displaying their crafts and creations. Everyone is welcome to this FREE showcase of the fine arts! We can’t wait to see everyone on January 14! A non-profit organzation, GCAA is devoted to advancing the arts in the communities on the Alabama Gulf Coast and beyond. The Alliance sponsors art programs, workshops and art education for all ages. To become a vendor or volunteer, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com or call (251) 948-2627.