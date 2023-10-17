GCAA Christmas Art Market is Nov. 4 at 1st Presbyterian

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) Christmas Art Market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art Market will feature original work from many local and regional artists displaying their crafts and creations.

Artists of all mediums are invited to participate. Sign up at the GCAA Gallery located at 225 E. 24th Street or call (251) 948-2627 for more information. The GCAA is devoted to advancing all facets of the arts in Gulf Coast communities and beyond. More info: gulfcoastartsalliance.com.