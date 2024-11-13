GCAA Christmas Market & Open House Nov. 23

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) hopes to put you in the holiday spirit on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the gallery’s Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery located in Waterway Village at 225 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Come enjoy food, wine and music while celebrating local artists and their art. Start crossing off your Christmas list with the unique, hand-crafted creations available at the GCAA Gallery. More info: 251-948-2627 or gulfcoastartsalliance.com.

GCAA offers art classes for adults and children and ukulele and guitar lessons every Thursday. In May, the GCAA hosts Amplify, a display of art created by Gulf Shores High School art students. GCAA is also the presenting organization for the Ballyhoo Festival, held the first weekend in March each year.

Pictured: Alonzo Bunch, Pleasure Island’s resident caricature artist, mingles with fellow attendees at a past Open House.