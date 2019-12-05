GCAA Christmas Open House Dec. 7 in art gallery

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Gallery will open its doors to the public on December 7 with an invitation to attend their Christmas Open House. From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., visitors can browse the many original pieces of art and crafts, which will make excellent unique Christmas gifts.

Hot apple cider and other refreshments will be served and holiday music will fill the store to make the visiting experience more festive. There will be hand-made Christmas ornaments, Christmas cards, pottery, paintings, wood- carvings, jewelry, textile products and many other hand-created items.

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization with office and Gallery at 225 E 24th Avenue in the Waterway Village of Gulf Shores, Al. For additional information, call 251-948-2627 or email gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com.