GCAA Gallery Christmas Market & Open House Dec. 17

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will put you in the holiday spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at the gallery’s (postponed from Dec. 5) Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery located in Waterway Village at 225 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Come enjoy food, wine and music and door prizes while celebrating local artists. For more info, call 251-948-2627 or visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com.