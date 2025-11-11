GCAA Gallery Christmas Market & Open House Dec. 6

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will put you in the holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the gallery’s Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the GCAA Gallery located in Waterway Village at 225 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Come enjoy food, wine and music and door prizes while celebrating local artists.

On that same day, Dec. 6, the GCAA will hosts its Christmas Art Market at the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores from 9 a.m. ‘til to 3 p.m. This is easily the GCAA’s most popular and extensive art market of the year. The church is located at 309 E 21st Ave. For more info about either event, call 251-948-2627 or visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com.