GCAA Outdoor Art Market Nov. 6 at G.S. Presbyterian

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Outdoor Market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores at 309 21st Ave. This is an outdoor art market featuring original local and regional artists, including Peggi Agosti-Brewton, whose work is pictured above.