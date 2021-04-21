GCAA Wild Things Zoo Art Fest May 22 at Little Zoo That Could

Art and wild things fit together perfectly as the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance joins the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo for the Wild Things Zoo Art Fest, a day of artists, music, family fun and, of course, exotic animals on Saturday, May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. A maximum of 40 artists will be set up in different places throughout the zoo until 4 p.m. closing time. Those attending will have to pay only the normal admission to the zoo located at 20499 Oak Rd East in Gulf Shores.