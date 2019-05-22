GCAC Golf Tourney June 7 at Craft Farms

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club will host the 17th Annual GCAC Golf Tournament on Friday, June 7 at Craft Farms Golf Resort. Registration is at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for a 4-person scramble event. Play will be followed by a buffet lunch, performance awards and door prizes. The event also includes a $10,000 hole in one contest and ball-in-a-boat & putting contests.

Entrance fee is $100 for GCAC members and $120 for non-members. The fee includes lunch, Arnold Palmer golf, prizes and a social celebration following golf. Players can enter as teams or individuals. Again this year, the tournament will have a separate flight for ladies’ team competition. Proceeds from the tournament help support athletics at Gulf Shores High School.

GCAC is seeking donations for sponsors, t-signs and prizes. Tee marker sponsorships are $100 and prizes can vary from golf equipment to restaurant dining certificates to condo vacation stays. For sponsorship or participation info, contact John Ward at 831-238-0806 or Fred Dickinson at 251-228-0530 or email fdickinson@gulftel.com. Info is also available at gcathleticclub.com.

The GCAC is a South Baldwin organization whose members enjoy fun and fellowship related to all types of sports activities at their meetings. The club supports Gulf Shores School System athletic programs by providing much needed athletic equipment and funding for scholarships for senior male/female student athletes. GCAC has donated well over $50,000 for scholarships and equipment to Gulf Shores School System.