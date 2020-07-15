GCAC names its Scholar Athletes of the Year

Eli Taylor & Lia Patel of GSHS awarded $3,500 scholarships

Continuing a tradition that goes back to 1999, the Gulf Coast Athletic Club (GCAC) recently awarded CAC Scholar Athletes of the Year scholarships of $3,500 each to Eli Taylor and Lia Patel.

Eli played basketball, soccer, cross-country, and track at Gulf Shores High School and finished his tenure ranked #6 in his class with an ACT score of 31. He has enrolled at University of Alabama.

Lisa played soccer, basketball, and bowling, finishing her time at GSHS ranked #1 in her class with an ACT score of 30. She has enrolled at UAB and plans study Biomedical Sciences in route to Medical School.

Other 2020 nominees included: Grace Lawrence, Lauren Quigley, Marti McLaurin, Jackson Carey, Thor Tobiassen, and JP Uter. GCAC Scholar Athletes are nominated based on character, athletic accomplishments, leadership, and academic achievements.

“For 20 years GCAC has recognized and rewarded a male and female senior at Gulf Shores High School, and soon to be Orange Beach High School,’’ said GCAC Scholarship Chairman Taylor Means. “This was one of the tougher decisions that our board has faced as all of our candidates were super impressive and deserving, which is also a testament to their parents, teachers, and the school system. Congratulations to all of our candidates and especially to our 2020 Scholar Athletes of the Year, Lisa and Eli.”

GCAC is a South Baldwin County, non-profit organization whose members enjoy sports of all types but particularly college football. Consisting of roughly 100+ members, almost every SEC school and every major conference are represented. Although GCAC is a social club, they support Gulf Shores & Orange Beach School System athletic programs by providing annual scholarships for student scholar athletes and by funding various athletic needs. Since its inception in 1999, GCAC has provided in excess of $200,000 in scholarships and benefits to the local school system athletic programs.

Meetings, casual in nature, are held at Craft Farms Club House at 6 PM every other Monday night beginning August 31 through November. Meetings feature a guest speaker and dinner. For more information, visit GCathleticclub.com