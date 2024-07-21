GCAC presents scholarships, supports football program

By Bill Tunnell

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club (GCAC) is proud to announce a recent donation to Gulf Shores High School Football and the Club also presented college scholarships to two of the finest Gulf Shores HS Scholar Athletes to ever grace the GSHS halls.

GCAC donated $6,814 to the GSHS Football Team for film study equipment for the AHSAA 5A Championship Dolphins. This equipment will come in handy as the Dolphins advance to Class 6A for this and coming seasons. GCAC is proud to have donated more than $150,000 since club inception to various sports teams at GSHS.

GCAC also presented two Gulf Shores HS Scholar Athletes $2,500 college scholarships each. Our Female Scholar-Athlete, Morgan McCartney, a young lady who is a one-person track team all by herself, has been on Varsity Track since the 8th Grade with multiple records in all events. She plans to compete in College Track and plans to be an anesthesiologist. She loves Healthcare and is already a Certified Patient Care Technician.

Our Male Scholar Athlete, Henley Hollis, is a native of Gulf Shores and has played football and baseball in previous years, but concentrated on basketball his Senior Year. This Boys State grad and Senior Class Treasurer is interested in Engineering and the Applied Data Program at Samford this Fall.

Gulf Coast Athletic Club is proud to continue their Scholar Athlete Scholarship program for more than 15 years. A minimum of $5,000 is annually awarded to a Male and Female Senior Class Member for their college education. An annual Fundraising Golf Tournament is held in the Fall of each year. Please go to gcathleticclub.com for information on this year’s tournament to be held October 18, 2024 at Craft Farms Golf Resort.

Membership in GCAC is open to any local residents. The Club meets bi-weekly throughout the Football Season at Craft Farms. Well known professional athletes, Coaches, and Media personalities highlight the programs with their observations on all aspects of College Football.

Pictured: GCAC President George Autrey and Club Board Members Taylor Means and Zach Estes, presented the check to Dolphin Head Football Coach Mark Hudspeth; GCAC Scholar-Athletes Morgan McCartney and Henley Hollis.