Gene Lymon Wins Island Spirit Award

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber presented its September Island Spirit Award to Gene Lymon of the City of Gulf Shores Programs and Events Division. An excerpt from the nomination letter noted: “While Gene is often quiet and unassuming, he always has a smile on his face no matter how busy or hectic the situation is. He is pleasant and helpful to residents, visitors, and volunteers.” The Island Spirit Award is one of our Chamber’s longest running traditions to honor individuals that go above and beyond for those they serve.